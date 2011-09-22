RPT-UPDATE 2-Inpex, Statoil among winners of 9 Indonesia oil, gas blocks

(Repeating from late on Wednesday)
JAKARTA, Sept 21 Japan's Inpex Corp won
the Babar Selaru oil and gas block in Indonesia's first bidding
round this year, in which eight other blocks were awarded to
investors who committed to spend a total of $106 million in the
first three years of exploration.
Results of the second auction are expected to be unveiled
next month for at least nine other blocks, following the
completion of the first round, in which 11 blocks were offered
and nine awarded, Evita Legowo, a director at the energy
ministry said on Wednesday.
The offshore Babar Selaru block in the Arafuru Sea near
Papua province, was awarded to Japan's top oil and gas developer
Inpex in a consortium with Japan Oil, Gas and Metal National
Corp.
Italy's ENI in a consortium with France's GDF Suez
, Norway's Statoil and Niko Resources
also won an offshore oil and gas block in North Ganal, Makassar
strait.
Statoil secured another offshore block with Canadian oil and
gas company Niko in Obi, Halmahera island, while Prabu Energy
won the Ranau onshore block in Sumatra.
Forbes Citra Nusantara won the northeast Madura offshore
block and Murphy Oil Corp secured the rights to explore
Semay VI offshore block in West Papua. Karya Inti Petroleum,
Geraldo Energy and Cahaya Sumber Energy Pratama each won an oil
and gas block in Kalimantan on Borneo island.
The energy ministry did not provide details on the blocks'
reserves.
Indonesia, a former OPEC member, is anxious to reverse
falling oil output from ageing fields and the government aims to
hasten the approval process for exploration applications and
remove red tape.
The government is piling pressure on firms holding oil and
gas contracts to expedite their projects and will call up 149
contractors to explain why they have failed to meet exploration
commitments.
The energy ministry is also preparing a new regulation to
boost oil and gas exploration, which might contain
incentives for contractors who met their exploration commitments
and disincentives for those who did not, Legowo said, adding
that the rules could be ready by year-end.
A major project, the Exxon Mobil-operated Cepu block is
moving into full development phase towards the targeted peak
production of 165,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2014 from the
current 20,000 bpd.
Engineering and construction (EPC) contracts have been
signed with Jakarta-based Scorpa Pranedya as well as a
consortium of Samsung Engineering and Tripatra
Engineers and Construction.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; writing by Janeman Latul;
Editing by Ramthan Hussain)