Inpex, Total seek $20 bln loans for Australia LNG -sources

| SYDNEY/TOKYO
SYDNEY/TOKYO May 25 (Reuters Basis Point) - Energy firms
Inpex Corp and Total are seeking $20 billion
in loans for the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in
Australia, sources familiar with the deal said, in what is
expected to be the world's largest project finance loan.
More than half of the loans for the $34 billion project are
expected to come from Export Finance & Insurance Corp, Coface,
Export-Import Bank of Korea, Japan Bank for International
Cooperation (JBIC), K-Sure and Nippon Export & Investment
Insurance, sources said, underscoring the growing importance of
government agencies in funding such large projects.
The export credit agencies will provide $5 billion-$6
billion in direct loans, as well as insurance cover for at least
half the remaining $14-$15 billion. This would leave $7
billion-$7.5 billion to be raised in the commercial bank market,
said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is
confidential.
Inpex repeated that the company aimed to raise more than one
trillion yen ($12.59 billion) i n project finance for the project
"The company has already agreed on major points of the
financing with ECAs (export credit agencies) including JBIC, and
is also in discussions with commercial banks," an Inpex
spokesman said.
Japan, the world's largest importer of LNG, is heavily
reliant on gas to run the country's thermal power plants
following the closure of all 50 of the country's nuclear power
stations after the radiation crisis in Fukushima.
JAPANESE LENDERS TO DRIVE PRICING
Japanese banks are expected to drive the pricing of the deal
and bid aggressively compared to the other lenders due to the
strong corporate relationships involved and their relatively low
cost of funding, according to bankers.
The benchmark for the commercial portion of the loan is the
rival Australia Pacific LNG project of Origin Energy
and ConocoPhillips. The margin on that
loan started at a relatively competitive 250 basis points over
Libor during the first four years of operations, banking sources
told Basis Point previously.
"I think pricing should be higher than the Australia Pacific
LNG deal given the large size and timing, but I am not sure
where it will land because Japanese banks may come with lower
pricing," said one of the sources.
The sponsors are confident of raising the debt on a
non-recourse basis, the sources said. An earlier expression of
interest phase conducted at the end of last year had yielded
over $12 billion in indicative interest from Japanese,
Australian and some European lenders, though the cost of funding
for most of the respondents has risen considerably this year.
Inpex may also consider raising loans on a corporate basis
if project financing becomes too expensive.
"With support from banks, we are confident that we can raise
the funds we need. However, in case of any shortfall, the
company would borrow corporate loans from Japanese commercial
banks," said the Inpex spokesman.
HEFTY COMMITMENTS SOUGHT
Potential lenders have been approached to commit a minimum
$1 billion, sources said, a hefty amount in the current market.
Bank funding is largely expected to come from Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, which
is also advising on the project, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp, as well as Australia's four major lenders:
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and
Westpac Banking Corp.
In addition, strong participation is expected from French
lenders such as financial adviser Credit Agricole CIB
and Societe Generale, according to the sources.
Lenders are expected to bid on the margin and fees as the
sponsors have not provided an indicative price range.
Lenders are trawling through a 500-page debt information
memorandum ahead of a bank presentation in Sydney on May 31.
Responses are due on June 22, and the sponsors are aiming to
sign the loan by the end of the year.