UPDATE 1-Inpex, Total seek $20 bln loans for Australia LNG -sources

* Export credit agencies to drive funding

* Deal shows investor appetite intact for well advanced, high quality projects

* Japanese banks to drive pricing of loan

By Sharon Klyne and Wakako Sato

SYDNEY/TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters Basis Point) - Inpex Corp and Total are seeking $20 billion in what could be the world's largest project finance loan for their Australian LNG project, sources said, underscoring investor appetite for high-quality resource projects amid global financial turmoil.

Inpex, which is the operator of the Ichthys liquefied natural gas project, has committed sales contracts, largely with thirsty Japanese utilities, making it juicier for investors.

The move comes a day after rival Origin said it raised $8.5 billion in project finance for an LNG project, illustrating investors are still warming to projects that are well advanced, despite emerging inhibition over cost blowouts.

BG and Woodside have already announced cost blowouts in their Australian LNG projects. Sources have indicated that Shell and Petrochina's joint venture was likely to face a 50 percent cost rise.

Ichthys has already got its final investment decision in January, with construction set to begin, Inpex says on its website.

Japan, the world's largest LNG importer, is racing to secure gas supplies as LNG substitutes for lost nuclear capacity, which accounted for a third of the country's electricity production.

The $34-billion Ichthys project will have an initial capacity of 8.4 million tonnes of LNG a year and 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per annum, Inpex says on its website. Inpex owns 72.8 percent and Total 24 percent of the project.

More than half of the loans for the $34 billion project are expected to come from export credit agencies, signalling the growing importance of government agencies in funding large projects as commercial banks, hit by global turmoil, stay away.

Export credit agencies from the United States and China contributed the bulk of funding for Origin's raising as well.

Ichthys lenders include Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Australia's Export Finance & Insurance Corp, France's Coface, Export-Import Bank of Korea, K-Sure and Nippon Export & Investment Insurance, sources said.

The export credit agencies will provide $5 billion to $6 billion in direct loans, as well as insurance cover for at least half the remaining $14 to $15 billion.

This would leave $7 billion to $7.5 billion to be raised in the commercial bank market, said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter was confidential.

Inpex said the company aimed to raise more than one trillion yen ($12.59 billion) i n project finance for the project.

"The company has already agreed on major points of the financing with ECAs (export credit agencies) including JBIC, and is also in discussions with commercial banks," an Inpex spokesman said.

Potential lenders have been approached to commit a minimum of $1 billion, sources said, a hefty amount in the current market.

Bank funding is largely expected to come from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, which is also advising on the project, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as well as Australia's four major lenders: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp.

In addition, strong participation is expected from French lenders, such as financial adviser Credit Agricole CIB and Societe Generale, according to the sources.

JAPANESE LENDERS TO DRIVE PRICING

Japanese banks are expected to drive the pricing of the deal and bid aggressively compared to the other lenders due to the strong corporate relationships involved and their relatively low cost of funding, according to bankers.

The benchmark for the commercial portion of the loan is the rival Australia Pacific LNG project of Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips. The margin on that loan started at a relatively competitive 250 basis points over Libor during the first four years of operations, banking sources told Basis Point previously.

The sponsors are confident of raising the debt on a non-recourse basis, the sources said.

An earlier expression of interest phase conducted at the end of last year had yielded over $12 billion in indicative interest from Japanese, Australian and some European lenders, though the cost of funding for most of the respondents has risen considerably this year.

Inpex may also consider raising loans on a corporate basis if project financing becomes too expensive.

"With support from banks, we are confident that we can raise the funds we need. However, in case of any shortfall, the company would borrow corporate loans from Japanese commercial banks," said the Inpex spokesman.

Lenders are trawling through a 500-page debt information memorandum ahead of a bank presentation in Sydney on May 31. Responses are due on June 22, and the sponsors are aiming to sign the loan by the end of the year, sources said.