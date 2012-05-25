UPDATE 1-Inpex, Total seek $20 bln loans for Australia LNG -sources

* Export credit agencies to drive funding
* Deal shows investor appetite intact for well advanced,
high quality projects
* Japanese banks to drive pricing of loan
By Sharon Klyne and Wakako Sato
SYDNEY/TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters Basis Point) - Inpex Corp
and Total are seeking $20 billion in what
could be the world's largest project finance loan for their
Australian LNG project, sources said, underscoring investor
appetite for high-quality resource projects amid global
financial turmoil.
Inpex, which is the operator of the Ichthys liquefied
natural gas project, has committed sales contracts, largely with
thirsty Japanese utilities, making it juicier for investors.
The move comes a day after rival Origin said it
raised $8.5 billion in project finance for an LNG project,
illustrating investors are still warming to projects that are
well advanced, despite emerging inhibition over cost blowouts.
BG and Woodside have already announced cost
blowouts in their Australian LNG projects. Sources have
indicated that Shell and Petrochina's joint
venture was likely to face a 50 percent cost rise.
Ichthys has already got its final investment decision in
January, with construction set to begin, Inpex says on its
website.
Japan, the world's largest LNG importer, is racing to secure
gas supplies as LNG substitutes for lost nuclear capacity, which
accounted for a third of the country's electricity production.
The $34-billion Ichthys project will have an initial
capacity of 8.4 million tonnes of LNG a year and 1.6 million
tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per annum, Inpex says on
its website. Inpex owns 72.8 percent and Total 24 percent of the
project.
More than half of the loans for the $34 billion project are
expected to come from export credit agencies, signalling the
growing importance of government agencies in funding large
projects as commercial banks, hit by global turmoil, stay away.
Export credit agencies from the United States and China
contributed the bulk of funding for Origin's raising as well.
Ichthys lenders include Japan Bank for International
Cooperation (JBIC), Australia's Export Finance & Insurance Corp,
France's Coface, Export-Import Bank of Korea, K-Sure and Nippon
Export & Investment Insurance, sources said.
The export credit agencies will provide $5 billion to $6
billion in direct loans, as well as insurance cover for at least
half the remaining $14 to $15 billion.
This would leave $7 billion to $7.5 billion to be raised in
the commercial bank market, said the sources, who declined to be
named as the matter was confidential.
Inpex said the company aimed to raise more than one trillion
yen ($12.59 billion) i n project finance for the project.
"The company has already agreed on major points of the
financing with ECAs (export credit agencies) including JBIC, and
is also in discussions with commercial banks," an Inpex
spokesman said.
Potential lenders have been approached to commit a minimum
of $1 billion, sources said, a hefty amount in the current
market.
Bank funding is largely expected to come from Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, which
is also advising on the project, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp, as well as Australia's four major lenders:
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and
Westpac Banking Corp.
In addition, strong participation is expected from French
lenders, such as financial adviser Credit Agricole CIB
and Societe Generale, according to the sources.
JAPANESE LENDERS TO DRIVE PRICING
Japanese banks are expected to drive the pricing of the deal
and bid aggressively compared to the other lenders due to the
strong corporate relationships involved and their relatively low
cost of funding, according to bankers.
The benchmark for the commercial portion of the loan is the
rival Australia Pacific LNG project of Origin Energy
and ConocoPhillips. The margin on that
loan started at a relatively competitive 250 basis points over
Libor during the first four years of operations, banking sources
told Basis Point previously.
The sponsors are confident of raising the debt on a
non-recourse basis, the sources said.
An earlier expression of interest phase conducted at the end
of last year had yielded over $12 billion in indicative interest
from Japanese, Australian and some European lenders, though the
cost of funding for most of the respondents has risen
considerably this year.
Inpex may also consider raising loans on a corporate basis
if project financing becomes too expensive.
"With support from banks, we are confident that we can raise
the funds we need. However, in case of any shortfall, the
company would borrow corporate loans from Japanese commercial
banks," said the Inpex spokesman.
Lenders are trawling through a 500-page debt information
memorandum ahead of a bank presentation in Sydney on May 31.
Responses are due on June 22, and the sponsors are aiming to
sign the loan by the end of the year, sources said.