CORRECTED-Chilean quits company boards to fight U.S. insider trading charges

(Corrects company name to Abbott Laboratories from Abbot
Laboratories, paragraphs 1-2)
SANTIAGO Dec 23 A Chilean businessman charged
by U.S. regulators with insider trading linked to Abbott
Laboratories $2.9 billion acquisition of a
pharmaceutical firm said on Tuesday he had quit several board
positions to defend his case.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil
lawsuit on Monday accusing Juan Bilbao Hormaeche of reaping more
than $10.1 million by trading on non-public information
concerning Abbott's takeover of a Chilean company, CFR
Pharmaceuticals SA.
The Santiago-based businessman, a former board member of
CFR, said in a statement that he was stepping down as president
of banking and insurance company Consorcio Financiero SA, and as
board member for some of its business units.
He also steps down as board member of salmon producer Blumar
, telecommunications firm Entel, construction
company Paz Corp and food and beverage maker Watt's
.
"I want to be clear that these charges are strictly personal
and have no relation to the businesses of any of the companies
here mentioned," Bilbao said.
The SEC's lawsuit also charged a business associate of
Bilbao, Tomas Hurtado Rourke, with processing securities
transactions for Bilbao and himself through an offshore entity.
Rourke earned nearly $500,000 in profits, according to the SEC.
On Tuesday, Rourke also resigned as board member from Banco
Consorcio and fund manager Larrain Vial Administradora General
de Fondos.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Richard Lough and
Grant McCool)