UPDATE 3-Ex-Marvell accountant arrested for insider trading

* Stanley Ng charged with conspiracy, said to tip Jiau

* Ng is 50th person charged in insider probe (Adds court document details, effort to reach attorneys)

By Basil Katz

NEW YORK, Aug 10 Former Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) accountant Stanley Ng was arrested on Wednesday as part of the government's probe into insider trading, officials said.

Ng, 42, was charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, according to a complaint unsealed on Wednesday.

The defendant was arrested at his home in Cupertino, California, an FBI spokesman said. Ng was released on $50,000 bail earlier on Wednesday.

A lawyer for Ng, Bruce Funk, was not available to comment on the arrest. A spokesman for Marvell, Daniel Yoo, was not available to comment.

Ng is the 50th person charged as part of the U.S. government's insider trading probe, which was unveiled in October 2009. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

He was previously identified in Manhattan court proceedings as being part of a group of people sharing secret information at expert networking firms and hedge funds.

His name surfaced in the recent trial of Winifred Jiau, 43, a former consultant for expert networking firm Primary Global Research. A jury convicted on June 20 convicted Jiau on insider trading charges.

The complaint said Ng on multiple occasions in 2008 tipped the Taiwanese-born Jiau on quarterly financial results at Marvell. Jiau would in turn tip hedge funds with the information she had obtained, prosecutors said.

Court documents said Ng, Jiau and Sonny Nguyen had an investment club in which Ng and Nguyen, who worked at Nvidia (NVDA.O), would provide Jiau with tips about their companies in exchange for information from Jiau obtained from others.

Nguyen worked in finance at Nvidia, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government in the probe.

The case is U.S. v. Ng, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-mj-02096. (Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Gerald E. McCormick and Robert MacMillan)