UPDATE 1-Ex Logica manager in UK court on insider trading charges

LONDON Feb 11 A former financial planning
manager of Logica Plc, an Information Technology services
company owned by Canadian peer CGI Group Inc, appeared
in a London court on Wednesday to face insider trading charges.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said 33-year-old Ryan
Tony Willmott had been charged with three offences of passing on
confidential, price-sensitive information relating to trading in
Logica stock in May and June 2012, the year CGI bought the firm.
Willmott was summoned to attend the hearing at Westminster
Magistrates' Court, where he was told to appear at London's
higher Southwark Crown Court on Feb. 18. The FCA cautioned that
the hearing date might change, however.
Willmott did not enter an early plea and his lawyer, Alan
Burcombe at law firm Wells Burcombe, declined to comment.
The FCA, which prosecutes insider trading cases in Britain,
declined to comment on whether Willmott was part of a wider
investigation into any ring. Insider trading is a criminal
offence that can be punishable by a fine and up to seven years
in prison.
The regulator has been cracking down on market abuse in an
attempt to restore public faith in financial services in the
wake of the last credit crisis and a series of mis-selling and
market rigging scandals.
It has secured 25 convictions for insider trading since 2009
and is currently prosecuting eight other individuals for the
offence.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Crispian Balmer)