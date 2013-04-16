Toronto investment banker settles US insider-trading case

* Former CIBC banker traded ahead of Tomkins deal - SEC
* Agency says trades yielded $163,000 in illicit profits
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, April 16 A former Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce investment banker on Tuesday agreed to pay
$340,000 to settle charges brought by U.S. regulators that he
illegally traded ahead of a buyout offer for Tomkins Plc based
on information he gleaned from his job.
Richard Bruce Moore, 49, was charged in a civil complaint
filed in federal court in Manhattan by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The agency said Moore had bought Tomkins ADRs, which trade
on the New York Stock Exchange, several weeks before the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board and private equity firm Onex Corp
announced plans in July 2010 to buy the UK
manufacturing and engineering company.
The 49-year-old Toronto resident made $163,000 on the
Tomkins trades, after the securities jumped 27 percent on the
day the deal was announced, according to the complaint.
The SEC said the Ontario Securities Commission also brought
related action against Moore for insider trading in Tomkins
common stock.
The Canadian pension investment board was one of Moore's top
clients at CIBC in 2010, the SEC said. Moore learned of the
pending deal from an unnamed friend who was a managing director
at the investment board.
The complaint does not implicate the friend. Rather, it says
that Moore pieced together that a deal was pending, including by
observing an encounter between the friend and Tomkins' CEO at a
charity event.
Herbert Janick, a lawyer for Moore, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Kevin Dove, a spokesman for CIBC, said that CIBC was not a
subject of the SEC investigation. Moore did not comply with bank
policies regarding disclosure of accounts outside of CIBC and
did not receive CIBC approval for the investment, Dove said.
Moore resigned from the bank in 2011, Dove said.
Linda Sims, a spokeswoman for the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, and Kevin Callahan, an SEC spokesman, declined
to comment on the settlement.