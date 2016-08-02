Georgia man pleads guilty in insider trading hacking case

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 2 A Georgia man pleaded guilty on
Tuesday to trading on inside information that authorities say
was obtained by hackers through a worldwide scheme to steal
information from services that distribute corporate news
releases.
Leonid Momotok, 48, pleaded guilty in federal court in
Brooklyn to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, for
his role in an alleged scheme that involved the theft of more
than 150,000 unpublished press releases from Business Wire,
Marketwired and PR Newswire.
Momotok, a Russian-born naturalized U.S. citizen who
according to court records lives in Suwanee, Georgia, and works
in construction, admitted to having executed trades based on
information about certain stocks passed by Ukrainian hackers.
"I profited from these trades," Momotok told U.S. Magistrate
Judge Ramon Reyes. "It was a bad judgment. I am very sorry."
Under a plea agreement, Momotok agreed to not appeal any
prison sentence of nine years or fewer. He is scheduled to be
sentenced on Dec. 9.
Momotok is among 10 defendants including traders and
Ukrainian hackers who have been criminally charged since August
2015, when he and four other individuals were
arrested.
"Using non-public press releases stolen by overseas hackers,
Momotok and his group of traders engaged in a brazen scheme that
was unprecedented in its scope, impact and sophistication," U.S.
Attorney Robert Capers in Brooklyn said in a statement.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has separately
civilly charged more than 40 people and entities for their roles
in the scheme, which it said resulted in more than $100 million
of illegal profit from 2010 to 2015.
Authorities said that traders, including many with ties to
Russia, gave hackers "shopping lists" of releases they wanted to
see in advance, including quarterly results of public companies.
Prosecutors have said Momotok made at least $1.2 million in
illegal profits, executing trades in advance of news involving
Panera Bread Co and DealerTrack Technologies Inc.
Four other people have pleaded guilty to charges pending in
Brooklyn and New Jersey, including three traders who like
Momotok were arrested in August 2015.
Charges remain pending against a fifth trader also arrested
in August, Vitaly Korchevsky, a Morgan Stanley alumnus and hedge
fund manager who is now a pastor in Pennsylvania. He has pleaded
not guilty.
Business Wire is a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc. PR Newswire is a unit of Chicago-based
Cision. Marketwired is owned by Nasdaq Inc.
The case is U.S. v. Korchevsky et al, U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00381.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)