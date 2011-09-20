UPDATE 1-Ex-Primary Global manager guilty in insider case

* Conviction is latest in crackdown on illegal trades
* Ex-Galleon chief Rajaratnam to be sentenced Sept. 27
* Juror cites wiretaps as key in case
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Sept 20 A former Silicon Valley sales
manager was found guilty of conspiracy charges on Tuesday in
connection with the U.S. government's crackdown on insider
trading.
James Fleishman, 42, who used to work at Primary Global
Research, was convicted by a Manhattan federal jury on one
charge each of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and
conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He could face up to 25 years
in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 21.
The 12-person Manhattan federal court jury deliberated for
less than a day before reaching their afternoon verdict. The
trial lasted 2 1/2 weeks.
Ethan Balogh, an attorney for Fleishman, declined to
comment on the verdict.
Federal prosecutors and FBI agents have worked for years on
cases that suggest employees at "expert networking" firms such
as Primary Global helped funnel corporate secrets to hedge
funds seeking higher returns.
Prosecutors said Fleishman, a Santa Clara, California
resident, helped ferry leaks to hedge funds about confidential
information such as revenues or margins from executives at
companies, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N and
Dell Inc DELL.O.
The trial is the fourth to result from the government's
sprawling insider trading probe, which reached a climax in
October 2009 with the arrest of Galleon Group hedge fund
founder Raj Rajaratnam. Most of the dozens of defendants
pleaded guilty to criminal charges. The once high-flying tycoon
Rajaratnam is scheduled to be sentenced next week. In May, a
jury found him guilty of 14 criminal charges.
One juror speaking to reporters outside the courtroom said
he knew about the Rajaratnam case, but added that most
companies on Wall Street are honest.
"We don't have many companies that do that," said juror
John Velasco, 26, a financial loan manager, referring to
insider trading.
Velasco cited government wiretaps of Fleishman's
conversations as having swayed the jury, such as "some of the
tapes where point blank the defendant is pretty much giving the
incriminating evidence."
(Reporting by Basil Katz and Jon Stempel; editing by Andre
Grenon)