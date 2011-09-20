Ex-Primary Global manager guilty in insider case

NEW YORK, Sept 20 A former Silicon Valley sales
manager was found guilty of conspiracy charges on Tuesday in
connection with the U.S. government's crackdown on insider
trading.
James Fleishman, who used to work at Primary Global
Research, was convicted by a Manhattan federal jury on charges
of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to
commit wire fraud. He could face up to 25 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors and FBI agents have worked for
years on cases that suggest employees at "expert networking"
firms such as Primary Global helped funnel corporate secrets to
hedge funds seeking higher returns.
Prosecutors said Fleishman, a Santa Clara, California
resident, helped ferry leaks to hedge funds about
confidential information such as revenues or margins from
executives at companies, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc
AMD.N and Dell Inc DELL.O.
