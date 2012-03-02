Goldman CEO Blankfein deposed in insider case

* Ex-Goldman director Rajat Gupta goes to trial in May
* Blankfein: prosecutors helped prepare for deposition
* Asked about whether other Goldman executives interviewed
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, March 2 Goldman Sachs Chief
Executive Lloyd Blankfein was interviewed under oath last week
as a witness in the insider-trading case of Rajat Gupta, a
former Goldman director and onetime global head of McKinsey &
Co, according to court documents filed on Friday.
Blankfein was asked in a day-long Feb. 24 deposition whether
or not he knew others at Goldman had been interviewed by U.S.
prosecutors about the Gupta case. His answer was not included in
a partial transcript entered in the court record.
The transcript shows Blankfein was asked about help he
received from federal prosecutors to prepare for the deposition
in the case of Gupta, whose criminal trial is scheduled to start
on May 21 in U.S. District Court in New York.
Gupta, the best-known corporate executive accused in a
sweeping prosecution of insider-trading at hedge funds in recent
years, denies the charges against him.
Blankfein, the head of Wall Street's most influential firm,
was also asked about the company's code of business conduct and
ethics; a July 28, 2008 Merrill Lynch analyst report on Goldman;
and conversations between Goldman directors and clients.
"Have you learned whether or not other people at Goldman
Sachs besides yourself have been interviewed by representatives
of the prosecution in connection with this matter?" Gupta's main
lawyer, Gary Naftalis, asked Blankfein during the deposition at
the defense lawyer's offices.
Blankfein's lawyer, Steven Peikin, interrupted to say "most
of this will tread into a privileged area. You can't ask a
question that elicits privilege," according to the transcript.
The rest of the exchange is not included on the court record
of the transcript, which has large omissions, jumping from page
24 to 32 and then from page 33 to 112.
A Goldman spokesman, Michael DuVally, declined to comment on
the Blankfein deposition. Neither Goldman Sachs, Blankfein, nor
other company executives are accused of any wrongdoing in the
government's insider-trading investigation.
Gupta is fighting charges that he tipped his former friend,
Galleon hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, with Goldman and
Procter & Gamble boardroom secrets between 2007 and 2009.
Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison sentence for his
conviction last May on 14 insider trading charges.
Before going to serve on various corporate boards, Gupta was
the global head of the McKinsey & Co consultancy.
Blankfein testified for the government at Rajaratnam's
trial. He is also expected to be called as a witness by the
government at Gupta's trial.
In his deposition, the Goldman CEO was also asked whether
other Goldman board members had independent relationships with
large investors in the firm.
"I can't think of it, but inevitably," Blankfein said.
The names of Blankfein and other top executives came up in
court last November as people who could be deposed as part of
preparations for Gupta's trial.
The deposition transcript was included in a flurry of
letters made public on Friday by federal prosecutors, lawyers
for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Gupta's
lawyers.
Defense lawyers argue that the Department of Justice and the
SEC are investigating jointly and therefore materials from both
agencies should be made available to Gupta, especially if it
exculpatory for Gupta.
Goldman Sachs, in an annual 10-K filing with the SEC on
Tuesday, included an item "Insider Trading Investigations" that
did not appear in regulatory filings a year ago or at the end of
the third quarter.
"It is the firm's practice to fully cooperate with any such
investigations," the filing said.
A person familiar with the Gupta case said on Wednesday that
prosecutors are investigating David Loeb, a managing director of
Goldman Sachs. Loeb works with technology hedge-fund employees,
including an Asia-based analyst, Henry King, who is also under
investigation, according to another source briefed on the case.
The sources declined to be identified because the matter is
not public. Neither Loeb nor King have been accused of any
wrongdoing. Goldman declined comment and neither man responded
to email requesting comment.
The cases are USA v Gupta in the U.S. District court for the
Southern District of New York No. 11-907 and U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission v Gupta et al in the same court, No.
11-07566.