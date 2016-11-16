Ex-Goldman director Gupta seeks reversal in insider trading case

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 16 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday signaled it was unlikely to overturn the 2012 insider
trading conviction of Rajat Gupta, a former director of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and global managing director of McKinsey
& Co.
During arguments before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York, a lawyer for Gupta argued that jurors were
given improper instructions in light of a major 2014 appellate
ruling that limited the reach of insider trading laws.
Prosecutors had accused Gupta, 67, of passing tips to hedge
fund manager Raj Rajaratnam about Goldman's financial results
and a crucial $5 billion investment from Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc in 2008.
But citing the 2014 ruling, Gary Naftalis, Gupta's lawyer,
jurors were given instructions that allowed them to convict
Gupta without any proof as legally required that he tipped the
Galleon Group founder in exchange for a quid pro quo.
"He never received a dime in connection with anything in
fall 2008," Naftalis said.
Members of the three-judge panel appeared accepting of the
prosecution's arguments that evidence showed Gupta was motivated
by a desire to secure Rajaratnam's help in recouping losses he
sustained in an investment fund they formed together.
"Doesn't it seem Mr. Gupta will have some understanding that
if he does something good for Mr. Rajaratnam, he would benefit?"
Circuit Judge Richard Wesley asked.
Gupta, who was released from federal custody in March after
being sentenced to two years in prison, was one of the
highest-profile defendants convicted in a crackdown on insider
trading that ensnared hedge funds including Rajaratnam's Galleon
Group.
His latest appeal followed a December 2014 ruling by the 2nd
Circuit that overturned the conviction of two hedge fund
managers and narrowed authorities' ability to pursue such cases,
forcing prosecutors to drop charges against 12 other people.
The 2nd Circuit ruled that to be convicted, a trader must
know that the source received a benefit in exchange, and that
such a benefit was "at least a potential gain of a pecuniary or
similarly valuable nature."
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected in a different case to
decide the appropriate standard by the end of June. During
arguments in October, justices appeared likely to make it easier
for prosecutors to pursue insider trading cases.
Rajaratnam, 59, is serving an 11-year prison term following
his own conviction in 2011.
The case is Gupta v. U.S., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 15-2707.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)