Tech specialist at U.S. law firm charged with insider trading

NEW YORK, Sept 16 An information technology
employee at a major U.S. law firm was arrested Tuesday on
charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme that
enabled him to earn nearly $297,000.
Dmitry Braverman, who had been a senior information systems
engineer at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, was arrested in
San Mateo, California, early Tuesday morning, an FBI spokesman
said.
Braverman, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in
New York with one count of securities fraud. While not naming
the law firm, the complaint described several mergers on which
Wilson Sonsini provided advice.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)