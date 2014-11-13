Wilson Sonsini employee pleads guilty to insider trading in N.Y.

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 An information technology
engineer at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati pleaded guilty on
Thursday to insider trading based on information he learned
while working at the prominent Silicon Valley law firm.
Dimitry Braverman, 41, pleaded guilty in New York federal
court to one count of securities fraud, two years after another
Wilson Sonsini employee, attorney Matthew Kluger, received the
longest insider trading prison sentence in history in a separate
case in New Jersey.
"I'm very sorry for my actions, and I'm ready to forfeit my
profits," Braverman told U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmeyer.
Prosecutors accused Braverman of making nearly $300,000 from
2010 to 2013 by illegally trading in stocks and options of eight
companies involved in deals for which Wilson Sonsini was
providing legal counsel.
In April 2011, Kluger was charged with a separate insider
trading scheme, prompting Braverman to put his fraud on hold
temporarily, prosecutors said.
Following Kluger's arrest, Wilson Sonsini's general counsel
emailed employees to remind them of the firm's policies on
insider trading, according to court documents.
But prosecutors said Braverman started back up again in
2012, just months after Kluger was sentenced to a record 12
years in prison.
Braverman had access to information about pending
transactions through his job working on software for the firm's
finance operations, prosecutors said.
The companies in which he traded included Drugstore.com Inc,
Seagate Technology Plc and Dealertrack Technologies Inc
, authorities said.
A criminal complaint also accused Braverman of passing tips
to another person who engaged in two of the illegal trades.
That person was identified as Braverman's brother in a
parallel civil lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, though he was not named and was not accused
of wrongdoing.
The case is the latest in a string of insider trading
prosecutions brought by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara,
whose office has secured convictions for 84 individuals since
October 2009.
Braverman is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
The cases in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, are U.S. v. Braverman, No. 14-mj-02031, and SEC v.
Braverman, 14-07482.
(Additional reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by David
Gregorio)