Ex-Merck analyst pleads guilty to U.S. insider trading charges

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
NEW YORK Feb 19 A former Merck & Co Inc finance analyst pleaded guilty on Thursday to participating in an insider trading scheme in which he passed tips about potential pharmaceutical mergers to a friend who worked at Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
Zachary Zwerko, 32, pleaded guilty to four counts in New York federal court, including conspiracy and securities fraud, as part of a plea deal with the government.
The friend, David Post, a fellow graduate of Rutgers Business School, pleaded guilty in October and agreed to cooperate with investigators.
Prosecutors accused Zwerko of giving Post advance information between 2012 and 2014 about Merck's acquisition of Idenix Pharmaceuticals, as well as tips that Ardea BioSciences and ViroPharma Inc were potential acquisition targets.
AstraZeneca Plc acquired Ardea in 2012, while Shire Plc purchased ViroPharma in 2013.
Post used the tips to make more than $737,000 in illicit profits while paying Zwerko a total of $57,000 for the information, prosecutors said.
The office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has charged 92 people since 2009 in a wide-ranging crackdown on insider trading.
Zwerko is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15 by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein. The plea agreement stipulates that federal sentencing guidelines recommend a prison sentence between 37 and 46 months, though he is free to argue for a shorter term. No sentencing date has been scheduled for Post.
Zwerko and Post also face related civil charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
