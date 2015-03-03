Former Morrison tax chief faces UK jail for insider dealing

LONDON, March 3 The former group treasurer and
head of tax at WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc has been
sentenced to 12 months in jail for insider trading by an English
court.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday that
Paul Coyle, pleaded guilty to two counts of using confidential,
price-sensitive market information to trade in shares of
proposed joint venture partner Ocado, an online retail
delivery service, in 2013.
"Mr Coyle committed a serious breach of trust by using the
confidential price sensitive information he received as part of
his role at Morrisons for his own personal gain," said Georgina
Philippou, the FCA's director of enforcement and market
oversight.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Huw Jones)