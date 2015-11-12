Law clerk in trading fraud involving chewed napkins pleads guilty

Nov 12 A former clerk at a prestigious New York
law firm on Thursday became the third and final defendant to
plead guilty in an insider trading scheme in which an accomplice
ate evidence written on napkins to conceal the fraud, federal
prosecutors said.
Steven Metro, a former managing clerk at Simpson Thacher &
Bartlett, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud, and
one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and tender
offer fraud, before U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp in
Trenton, New Jersey. A third count is being dismissed.
James Froccaro, a lawyer for Metro, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Metro, 41, of Katonah, New York, was accused of having from
2009 to 2013 passed tips about mergers and other transactions
involving Simpson Thacher clients to his friend and law school
classmate Frank Tamayo, 42, a Brooklyn mortgage broker.
Prosecutors said Tamayo would then go to the four-faced
clock in Grand Central Terminal, and show a napkin or Post-it
containing the ticker symbol of the company involved to Vladimir
Eydelman, 43, then a Morgan Stanley stockbroker.
Once Eydelman memorized the symbol, Tamayo was said to have
chewed up and sometimes swallowed whatever he wrote the tip on.
Eydelman, formerly of Colts Neck, New Jersey, made most of
the $5.6 million of illegal profit from trades ahead of at least
13 corporate transactions based on the tips, while Metro's take
was just $168,000, prosecutors said.
Authorities said the scheme unraveled in early 2014 after
Tamayo began to secretly record the other defendants.
During one conversation, Eydelman gave Tamayo $7,000 meant
to help Metro buy and renovate a new home, after Metro expressed
a desire to "cash out," prosecutors said.
Tamayo pleaded guilty in September 2014, and Eydelman on
Sept. 16 of this year. Neither has been sentenced.
Metro faces up to 20 years in prison on the securities fraud
count at his Feb. 17, 2016 sentencing, but is likely to get much
less. He may also be fined, and must forfeit illegal profits.
Neither Morgan Stanley nor Simpson Thacher was accused of
wrongdoing. They have fired Eydelman and Metro, respectively.
The case is U.S. v. Metro, U.S. District Court, District of
New Jersey, No. 15-cr-00028.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Frances
Kerry)