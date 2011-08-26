Ex-Marvell accountant granted bail in insider case

NEW YORK Aug 26 Bail for former Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) accountant Stanley Ng was set at $50,000 at a court hearing on Friday following his arrest on insider trading charges.

It was Ng's first appearance in Manhattan federal court following his arrest on Aug. 10 at his home in Cupertino, California.

Prosecutors have charged that Ng, 42, provided inside information about Marvell to a former consultant at the expert-networking firm Primary Global Research.

The consultant, Winifred Jiau, was convicted by a jury in June on charges that she passed inside information from Ng and others to money managers.

Prosecutors said that Ng was recruited by Jiau to be part of an investment club. In exchange for inside information, Jiau would provide Ng with tips she received from others, according to prosecutors.

Ng was charged with conspiring to commit securities fraud and wire fraud. He faces a maximum of five years in prison.

Silvia Serpe, an attorney for Ng, declined to comment after the hearing Friday.

The case is U.S. v Ng, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-mj-02096. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)