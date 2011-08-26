Ex-Marvell accountant granted bail in insider case

NEW YORK Aug 26 Bail for former Marvell
Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) accountant Stanley Ng was set at
$50,000 at a court hearing on Friday following his arrest on
insider trading charges.
It was Ng's first appearance in Manhattan federal court
following his arrest on Aug. 10 at his home in Cupertino,
California.
Prosecutors have charged that Ng, 42, provided inside
information about Marvell to a former consultant at the
expert-networking firm Primary Global Research.
The consultant, Winifred Jiau, was convicted by a jury in
June on charges that she passed inside information from Ng and
others to money managers.
Prosecutors said that Ng was recruited by Jiau to be part
of an investment club. In exchange for inside information, Jiau
would provide Ng with tips she received from others, according
to prosecutors.
Ng was charged with conspiring to commit securities fraud
and wire fraud. He faces a maximum of five years in prison.
Silvia Serpe, an attorney for Ng, declined to comment after
the hearing Friday.
The case is U.S. v Ng, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-mj-02096.
