Ex-Ameriprise broker pleads guilty after SEC insider trading case

NEW YORK Nov 5 A former Ameriprise Financial
Inc stockbroker previously accused by U.S. securities
regulators of engaging in insider trading ahead of a 2010 merger
by Pfizer Inc has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit
securities fraud.
Michael Shechtman, who left Ameriprise in 2012, pleaded
guilty to a single conspiracy charge Tuesday before U.S.
Magistrate Judge Steven Locke in Central Islip, New York,
according to court records.
The exact details of his plea were unclear, as the
transcript was ordered sealed. But a charging document said the
case related to Shechtman's purchase of call options and shares
of King Pharmaceuticals Inc in August 2010.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had previously
accused Shechtman of making about $109,041 in illegal profits by
trading in King in August 2010 ahead of news almost two months
later of Pfizer's plans to acquire it for $3.6 billion.
Jeffrey Cox, a lawyer for Shechtman, did not respond to
requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Loretta Lynch, the U.S.
Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, did not respond
to requests for comment Wednesday.
The SEC, which filed its civil lawsuit in September 2013 in
a federal court in South Florida, had said Shechtman learned of
the merger from his friend Tibor Klein, a Melville, New York,
resident who owned advisory firm Klein Financial Services.
The SEC said Klein in turn found out about the impending
merger from Robert Schulman, a Washington, D.C., intellectual
property lawyer with the law firm Hunton & Williams who had been
working on litigation for King Pharmaceuticals.
The SEC said during an August 2010 meal at the home of the
lawyer, Schulman after several glasses of wine became
intoxicated and blurted out, "It would be nice to be King for a
day."
The SEC said the statement was intended to imply Schulman
had some kind of information about King. Subsequent trading by
Klein in King stock allowed him to make $328,375 for himself and
his clients, the SEC said.
In January, Shectman agreed to a partial settlement with the
SEC in January and consented to the entry of a permanent
injunction against him.
A month later, the SEC sought to put its case on hold while
Lynch's office pursued "a related, ongoing criminal
investigation."
A lawyer for Klein did not respond to requests for comment
Wednesday. Schulman did not respond to a similar request for
comment.
The case is U.S. v. Shechtman, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00542.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)