UPDATE 1-Former Mariner director, son admit illegal trades

* Father, son traded ahead of Apache Corp buy
* Apache "shocked" by illegal trades
* SEC, prosecutors, say son gave tip to hedge fund
* They face 25 years in prison
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Aug 5 A former board member at
Mariner Energy and his son pleaded guilty on Friday to
illegally trading the company's stock ahead of its 2010
purchase by oil and gas company Apache Corp (APA.N).
H. Clayton Peterson, 65, who was a Mariner director at the
time of the deal, and his son Drew Peterson, 35, pleaded guilty
in Manhattan federal court to two counts each of conspiracy to
commit securities fraud and securities fraud.
The Securities and Exchange Commission also on Friday sued
the two men, alleging the son made $5.2 million in ill-gotten
gains for himself and those on whose behalf he traded.
The purchase of Mariner by Apache Corp was publicly
announced on April 15, 2010.
"We are shocked that there was self-dealing on this
transaction," said Apache spokesman Bill Mintz. "This is
totally inappropriate behavior and we are glad the government
is on top of it."
H. Clayton Peterson, of Denver, Colorado, told U.S.
District Judge Robert Patterson that in the days ahead of the
deal's announcement, he contacted his son to tell him about the
company's planned acquisition by Houston-based Apache.
Drew Peterson, also of Denver, confirmed the account, but
added that he also gave the tip to others, including an unnamed
co-conspirator at a Manhattan hedge fund.
"In April of 2010 my father conveyed in a couple of
telephone conversations inside information and based on that I
traded in Mariner stock on behalf of myself, my sister and for
others," Peterson said. "In addition I relayed that information
to others."
The SEC, in court papers, said the unnamed person at the
hedge fund was a portfolio manager and a friend of Drew's. That
person made a $5 million profit for himself and fund accounts
off the tip, the SEC said.
The father is due to be sentenced on Oct. 11, while the
son's sentencing is set for January 2012. Both are free on
$500,000 bail. They face up to 25 years in prison.
The case is SEC v. H. Clayton Peterson and Drew Clayton
Peterson, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-5448.
(Reporting by Basil Katz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)