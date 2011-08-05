UPDATE 1-Former Mariner director, son admit illegal trades

* Father, son traded ahead of Apache Corp buy

* Apache "shocked" by illegal trades

* SEC, prosecutors, say son gave tip to hedge fund

* They face 25 years in prison

By Basil Katz

NEW YORK, Aug 5 A former board member at Mariner Energy and his son pleaded guilty on Friday to illegally trading the company's stock ahead of its 2010 purchase by oil and gas company Apache Corp (APA.N).

H. Clayton Peterson, 65, who was a Mariner director at the time of the deal, and his son Drew Peterson, 35, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to two counts each of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also on Friday sued the two men, alleging the son made $5.2 million in ill-gotten gains for himself and those on whose behalf he traded.

The purchase of Mariner by Apache Corp was publicly announced on April 15, 2010.

"We are shocked that there was self-dealing on this transaction," said Apache spokesman Bill Mintz. "This is totally inappropriate behavior and we are glad the government is on top of it."

H. Clayton Peterson, of Denver, Colorado, told U.S. District Judge Robert Patterson that in the days ahead of the deal's announcement, he contacted his son to tell him about the company's planned acquisition by Houston-based Apache.

Drew Peterson, also of Denver, confirmed the account, but added that he also gave the tip to others, including an unnamed co-conspirator at a Manhattan hedge fund.

"In April of 2010 my father conveyed in a couple of telephone conversations inside information and based on that I traded in Mariner stock on behalf of myself, my sister and for others," Peterson said. "In addition I relayed that information to others."

The SEC, in court papers, said the unnamed person at the hedge fund was a portfolio manager and a friend of Drew's. That person made a $5 million profit for himself and fund accounts off the tip, the SEC said.

The father is due to be sentenced on Oct. 11, while the son's sentencing is set for January 2012. Both are free on $500,000 bail. They face up to 25 years in prison.

The case is SEC v. H. Clayton Peterson and Drew Clayton Peterson, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-5448. (Reporting by Basil Katz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)