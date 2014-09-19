Man who ate napkins to conceal insider trading pleads guilty

| Sept 19
Sept 19 A Brooklyn, New York mortgage broker,
who would scribble secret stock tips on napkins and pass them to
an accomplice in Grand Central station before eating them,
pleaded guilty to insider trading on Friday, federal prosecutors
said.
Frank Tamayo, 41, was the middleman in what prosecutors
called a three-man scheme that generated $5.6 million in illegal
profits over five years, based on tips about a dozen
transactions being negotiated by a prestigious New York law
firm.
Tamayo, who had been cooperating with authorities, pleaded
guilty to securities fraud, tender offer fraud, and conspiracy
charges in the federal court in Trenton, New Jersey, according
to U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey.
The defendant also agreed to forfeit more than $1 million,
the contents of two brokerage accounts, and a 2008 Audi Q7. He
faces up to 20 years in prison on the fraud counts.
Matthew Beck, a lawyer for Tamayo, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.
Authorities had in March accused Steven Metro, a managing
clerk at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, of passing tips about the
law firm's clients through Tamayo to Morgan Stanley
stockbroker Vladimir Eydelman, who would then trade for himself,
his family, customers and Tamayo.
Prosecutors said the scheme lacked sophisticated
computerized techniques or cover-ups now often associated with
insider trading.
Rather, they said Tamayo would typically meet Metro, a
friend and former law school classmate, at Manhattan bars or
coffee shops, and write the ticker symbols of stocks to be
bought on napkins or Post-It notes.
Tamayo would then meet Eydelman near the main clock in Grand
Central, show him a symbol and, once satisfied Eydelman had
memorized it, "chew the paper or napkin to destroy it,"
prosecutors said.
The scheme allegedly began in February 2009 when Metro told
Tamayo that Liberty Media Corp might invest in Sirius
XM Radio, then on the verge of bankruptcy.
Tamayo then allegedly told Eydelman to add to his existing
Sirius stake, saying a "source" had alerted him to the bailout.
Authorities said Tamayo this year began recording
conversations with the other defendants, including on Feb. 20
when Eydelman gave him a cigar box containing $7,000 meant to
help Metro buy and renovate a new home.
"Take these cigars, put it to good use," Eydelman told
Tamayo, court papers show.
Metro made just $168,000 from the scheme, prosecutors said.
The case echoed a 2011 prosecution in New Jersey, where a
lawyer admitted to passing merger tips to a trader, helped by a
middleman who was also a mortgage broker, and also eventually
cooperated with authorities.
Lawyers for Eydelman, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, and Metro,
of Katonah, New York, did not immediately respond on Friday to
requests for comment. Eydelman and Metro have both been fired
from their respective employers.
The case is U.S. v. Tamayo, U.S. District Court, District of
New Jersey.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)