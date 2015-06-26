Ex-Qualcomm exec gets 1-1/2 years in prison for insider trades

June 26 A former high-ranking executive at
semiconductor maker Qualcomm Inc was sentenced on
Friday to a year and a half in prison and fined $500,000 for
masterminding a three-year insider trading scheme.
Jing Wang, formerly Qualcomm's president of global business
operations, made hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit
profits from buying shares of Qualcomm and another company based
on knowledge gained in his elevated position, according to the
U.S. Department of Justice.
Wang, 52, of Del Mar, California, pleaded guilty in July
last year to charges of insider trading, money laundering and
obstruction of justice in connection with his scheme.
According to the Justice Department, Wang admitted to three
separate insider trades using a brokerage account in the British
Virgin Islands.
In early 2010, he bought about $277,000 worth of Qualcomm
stock, with prior knowledge that the company planned to increase
its dividend and repurchase stock. In December 2010, he bought
stock of chipmaker Atheros with the knowledge that Qualcomm
planned to make an offer to purchase the company.
A few weeks after that, he told his stockbroker, Gary Yin,
to sell the Atheros stock and purchase Qualcomm stock, just one
day before the company announced record earnings.
Wang pleaded guilty to money laundering for transferring his
illegal proceeds between entities he controlled in the British
Virgin Islands, and also admitted to obstructing justice by
concocting a plan whereby he and stockbroker Yin would blame
Wang's brother Bing Wang, who lived in rural China, for the
insider trading scheme.
Yin pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice and
launder money, and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.
Wang's sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge William
Q. Hayes of the Southern District of California.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Andrew Hay)