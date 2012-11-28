SEC charges ex-CEO in Tracinda-linked insider-trading scheme

WASHINGTON Nov 28 U.S. securities regulators on
Wednesday charged the former chief executive of Delta Petroleum
Corp with leaking confidential information to his friend about
an impending large investment in the company by a well-known
private firm.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that former
Delta CEO Roger Parker is the central source of an
insider-trading scheme that occurred before the Beverly
Hills-based private investment firm Tracinda Corp had agreed to
purchase a 35 percent stake in Delta Petroleum.
The SEC had previously charged Parker's friend, insurance
executive Michael Van Gilder, for trading based on the tips he
received from Parker.