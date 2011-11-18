UPDATE 2-Ex-fund manager given 5 years for insider trading

* Dr. Joseph "Chip" Skowron pleaded guilty in August
* Investor, doctor caught in insider trading crackdown
* Five years is maximum Skowron faced for his crimes
(Adds quotes from sentencing proceeding, case background)
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Former FrontPoint Partners
hedge fund manager Dr. Joseph "Chip" Skowron, one of the most
prominent investors caught in a U.S. crackdown on insider
trading, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.
Skowron, 42, pleaded guilty in August to trading in 2008 in
stock of Human Genome Sciences Inc HGSI.O on nonpublic
information he received from a French doctor who served as a
consultant for the biotech company.
"You engaged in a pattern of deceit," U.S. District Judge
Denise Cote told Skowron in imposing sentence in a Manhattan
courtroom filled with his family and friends. "You bribed and
corrupted another physician."
She also noted that his crimes included obstructing an
investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
and other government investigations.
The five-year prison term was the maximum Skowron faced
under an agreement between U.S. prosecutors and his defense
lawyer, Jim Benjamin.
It was also one of the longest handed down in a series of
convictions arising from a sweeping prosecution of dozens of
traders, lawyers or executives for insider trading in recent
years.
The most prominent defendant was Galleon hedge fund founder
Raj Rajaratnam, who was convicted at trial and sentenced to 11
years in prison last month. In a separate trial, former Galleon
trader Zvi Goffer was convicted and sentenced to 10 years.
Skowron, who has a medical degree and a doctorate in
cellular and molecular biology from Yale University, ran a $1.5
billion healthcare fund at Connecticut-based FrontPoint.
He admitted to receiving illicit tips from French doctor
Yves Benhamou, who pleaded guilty in April. Benhamou is
scheduled to sentenced next month.
In an emotional statement to the court, Skowron apologized
to friends and supporters. He said that, as a doctor he had
traveled to other countries to help people in disasters "and so
it seems now that I am the disaster."
He said changes in him that "blurred the lines between
right and wrong" happened over years.
"I'm looking forward to healing and rehabilitation and I'm
terribly sorry for the mistakes I have made," Skowron said.
Cote ordered Skowron, of Greenwich, Connecticut, to forfeit
$5 million.
She also said he would be required to pay millions more in
restitution to be decided in litigation by June 2013. Skowron's
lawyer told the judge his client would pay a civil penalty of
$2.7 million to the SEC.
The case is USA v. Skowron, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 11-699.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre
Grenon)