Key U.S. informant Khan testifies at insider trial

* Roomy Khan takes witness stand at ex-neighbor's trial
* Describes regularly divulging secrets to a "set" of people
* California hedge fund manager Whitman fights charges
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Roomy Khan, a onetime technology
stocks trader known as "Tipper A" and an FBI informant in a U.S.
government crackdown on insider trading, testified on Monday to
giving confidential information to a California hedge fund
manager on trial for securities fraud.
Khan, who is in her early 50s, is a former Intel Corp
and Galleon hedge fund employee who taped conversations
with Galleon founder Raj Rajaratnam to help prosecutors convict
him in May 2011. Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison term.
"I had a set of people who I gave information to on a
regular basis," Khan, wearing a black pants suit and a white
shawl, matter-of-factly told a Manhattan federal court jury, who
will decide the case of California money manager Doug Whitman.
Whitman is charged with securities fraud and conspiracy in
making $900,000 illegally on inside information, the latest
strand of the high-profile Galleon hedge fund prosecutions
against dozens of money managers and traders over the past three
years. So far, all have pleaded guilty or were convicted at
trial.
Whitman has pleaded not guilty. The charges carry a combined
possible maximum prison term of 25 years. Whitman's trial before
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff began on July 31 and is expected
to last three weeks.
Khan, a former neighbor and friend of Whitman's in Atherton,
California, testified for 40 minutes on Monday and will continue
on Tuesday. Khan has pleaded guilty to criminal charges and
paid the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $1.85 million
to settle the regulator's civil case against her.
The SEC complaint filed in 2009 described her as "Tipper A"
in a long chain of traders, money managers and consultants
caught up in the broad insider trading probe.
Khan is one of three people who pleaded guilty to criminal
charges of insider trading and agreed to testify against Whitman
in the hopes of earning a lighter sentence. Under the FBI's
direction, Khan agreed to record telephone conversations with
Whitman that will be presented as evidence at trial.
Khan told the jury about a conviction for wire fraud in 2001
and her plea in the Galleon case in October 2009.
Her association and friendship with Rajaratnam dated to the
late 1990s, Khan testified. She described providing him secret
information about Intel's "book to bill" report of the
chipmaker's top 20 customers. "I used to read it to him and
provide some analysis," she said.
In opening arguments at Whitman's trial, a U.S. prosecutor
said Whitman illegally used inside sources to get "a sneak peak"
on the financial performance of Google Inc, Polycom Inc
and Marvell Technology Group Ltd between 2006
and 2009.
Whitman's lawyer told the jury in his opening statement that
his client was a career research analyst and trader in
technology company stocks who "did not pay or corrupt anyone for
inside information."
The case is USA v Doug Whitman in U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 12-125.