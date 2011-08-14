Time Warner in late talks to buy Insight-Bloomberg

NEW YORK, Aug 14 Time Warner Cable TWC.N is
in late-stage talks to buy The Carlyle Group's [CYL.UL] cable
operator Insight Communications Co for around $3 billion,
Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Time Warner could announce a deal as soon as Monday, said
the report, which cited two people with knowledge of the
matter. Talks could still fall apart, the report said.
Insight is the 10th-largest cable operator in the United
States, Carlyle's website says. It sells cable television,
high-speed Internet and telephone services, serving around
750,000 customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
Time Warner and Insight could not immediately be reached
for comment. A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Dale Hudson)