Time Warner in late talks to buy Insight-Bloomberg

 NEW YORK, Aug 14 Time Warner Cable TWC.N is
in late-stage talks to buy The Carlyle Group's [CYL.UL] cable
operator Insight Communications Co for around $3 billion,
Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
 Time Warner could announce a deal as soon as Monday, said
the report, which cited two people with knowledge of the
matter. Talks could still fall apart, the report said.
 Insight is the 10th-largest cable operator in the United
States, Carlyle's website says. It sells cable television,
high-speed Internet and telephone services, serving around
750,000 customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
 Time Warner and Insight could not immediately be reached
for comment. A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment.
 (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Dale Hudson)

