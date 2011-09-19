Time Warner Cable gets okay to buy Insight

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Time Warner Cable TWC.N has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Insight Communications from the Carlyle Group [CYL.UL], the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The deal, announced in mid-August, was valued at $3 billion.

Time Warner is looking to boost its presence in the Midwest. Insight, the 10th-largest U.S. cable operator, sells cable television, high-speed Internet and telephone services to 750,000 customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The FTC announced the antitrust approval in a listing of reviewed deals that it puts out several times a week. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)