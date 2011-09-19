Time Warner Cable gets okay to buy Insight

BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Time Warner Cable TWC.N has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Insight Communications from the Carlyle Group [CYL.UL], the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The deal, announced in mid-August, was valued at $3 billion.
Time Warner is looking to boost its presence in the Midwest. Insight, the 10th-largest U.S. cable operator, sells cable television, high-speed Internet and telephone services to 750,000 customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
The FTC announced the antitrust approval in a listing of reviewed deals that it puts out several times a week. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year