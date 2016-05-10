版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 17:59 BJT

MOVES-BNY Mellon's Insight Investment hires Tom McKeon from Hassad Australia

May 10 Insight Investment, a European asset manager owned by Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Tom McKeon as head of portfolio oversight of its farmland investment team.

McKeon was previously chief executive of Hassad Australia, the food and agribusiness unit of Qatar Investment Authority. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

