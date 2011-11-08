UPDATE 2-Insmed Q3 loss widens on hold on lung drug trial

* Q3 adj loss $0.34/shr vs est $0.29/shr

* Rev falls 77 pct to $0.4 million (Adds CEO comments from conference call, details, background, share movement)

Nov 8 Drugmaker Insmed Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by added costs associated with the clinical hold on the late-stage trial of its lung infection drug.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had put on hold the late-stage trials of Arikace in two form of lung diseases -- cystic fibrosis and non-tuberculous mycobacterial -- citing insufficient safety data.

"Insmed clearly has some critical business decisions to be made with respect to Arikace," Chief Executive Timothy Whitten said on a conference call on Tuesday.

He said the company was evaluating the FDA's feedback and is yet to take a decision on the drug's development.

Third-quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million, or $1.39 per share, from $0.3 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.

The company took a charge of about $26 million related to the added costs caused by the regulatory hold on the trials.

Excluding these charges, the company reported a loss of 34 cents a share, while analysts on average had expected a loss of 29 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 77 percent to $0.4 million.

Research and development expenses rose over eight times to $6.9 million, mainly on Arikace development and the manufacturing of supplies to support it, the company said.

General and administrative costs rose to $2.5 million from $1.6 million a year ago.

Shares of Richmond, Virginia-based Insmed, which have lost two-thirds of its market value since August, closed at $3.31 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)