UPDATE 1-Insmed's lung infection drug fails mid-stage study, shares fall

March 26 Insmed Inc said its only
experimental drug failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage
trial on patients with a form of bacterial lung infection,
sending shares down 34 percent in premarket trade.
The company said the inhaled antibiotic Arikayce did not
reduce bacterial density, a measure of change in infection,
significantly enough in patients with treatment-resistant
nontuberculous mycobacterial(NTM) lung infections.
Insmed compared the drug, in combination with a standard
treatment, with a combination of placebo and the standard
treatment.
This is the second setback for the company which said in
July last year that Arikayce, formerly known as Arikace, did not
show better results than a competing drug made by Novartis AG
in a late-stage study.
Insmed said on Wednesday patients treated with Arikayce
experienced a greater number of adverse events, including throat
irritation, than those on placebo.
The company, however, said the adverse events were
consistent with those seen in patients receiving inhaled
antibiotics.
NTM lung infections are caused by a type of bacteria found
in soil as well as water. An infection can cause severe lung
disease characterized by cough, fever and blood in the mucus.
Insmed's shares, which were halted prior to the
announcement, fell to $12.00 in premarket trade. They closed at
$18.30 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)