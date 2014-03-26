UPDATE 1-Insmed's lung infection drug fails mid-stage study, shares fall

(Adds details, background; updates share movement)

March 26 Insmed Inc said its only experimental drug failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage trial on patients with a form of bacterial lung infection, sending shares down 34 percent in premarket trade.

The company said the inhaled antibiotic Arikayce did not reduce bacterial density, a measure of change in infection, significantly enough in patients with treatment-resistant nontuberculous mycobacterial(NTM) lung infections.

Insmed compared the drug, in combination with a standard treatment, with a combination of placebo and the standard treatment.

This is the second setback for the company which said in July last year that Arikayce, formerly known as Arikace, did not show better results than a competing drug made by Novartis AG in a late-stage study.

Insmed said on Wednesday patients treated with Arikayce experienced a greater number of adverse events, including throat irritation, than those on placebo.

The company, however, said the adverse events were consistent with those seen in patients receiving inhaled antibiotics.

NTM lung infections are caused by a type of bacteria found in soil as well as water. An infection can cause severe lung disease characterized by cough, fever and blood in the mucus.

Insmed's shares, which were halted prior to the announcement, fell to $12.00 in premarket trade. They closed at $18.30 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)