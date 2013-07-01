版本:
Insmed's lung infection drug succeeds in late-stage trial

July 1 Insmed Inc said a late-stage trial of its experimental lung infection drug showed the therapy was as effective as another approved treatment.

The drug, Arikace, was being tested as a treatment for a bacterial infection in cystic fibrosis patients. The trial met its main goal of showing Arikace was not inferior to Tovi, Novartis's drug for the same infection.
