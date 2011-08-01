UPDATE 1-Insperity Q2 profit beats Wall Street view

* Q2 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.19

* Q2 rev up 15 pct, misses est (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Insperity Inc , an HR services provider, posted second-quarter profit above analysts' expectations, helped by improved gross margins.

The company, which provides services like payroll and employee insurance, posted net income of $6.7 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with $5.1 million, or 20 cents per share, last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 15 percent to $472.9 million, but missed market estimates of $480.9 million. Gross margins rose to 17.7 percent from 17.3 percent, a year ago.

Insperity's shares closed at $29.22 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)