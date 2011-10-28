Big Las Vegas project cleared to exit bankruptcy

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Lenders had pushed debtor South Edge into bankruptcy
* Inspirada project once expected to have 11,500 homes
* Secured lenders recovering 90-93 pct of amount owed
* KBHome, Toll, others to keep control-papers
Oct 28 A federal bankruptcy judge has cleared the way for the developer of Inspirada, a nearly 2,000-acre housing community near Las Vegas, to emerge from Chapter 11 protection under the control of several big U.S. homebuilders.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Bruce Markell in Las Vegas on Thursday approved the reorganization plan for South Edge LLC, which had developed the master planned community in Henderson, Nevada, court papers show.
Inspirada was once expected to have about 11,500 homes but stalled as the Las Vegas housing market collapsed.
The South Edge venture included several builders led by KBHome (KBH.N), with its 48.5 percent stake.
Lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) pushed South Edge into bankruptcy in December following a loan default. Several homebuilders settled with the lenders in June. [ID:nN16222897]
The reorganization plan calls for KBHome, Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH.N), Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) and Weyerhaeuser Co (WY.N) affiliate Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Co to retain control of Inspirada, court papers show.
Secured lenders would be paid between $329.5 million and $339.5 million, or 89.9 percent to 92.6 percent of the $367.5 million they are still owed, the papers show.
The case is In re: South Edge LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Nevada, No. 10-32968. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.