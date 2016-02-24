Instagram has attracted more than 200,000 advertisers, company says

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 24 Five months ago, Facebook Inc
began trying to transform its picture-sharing app,
Instagram, into a money-making business. Since then, Instagram
has attracted more than 200,000 advertisers, the company
announced Wednesday, a clear sign of its potential for
significantly contributing to Facebook's revenue.
Instagram opened its platform to a couple of hundred
advertisers in June, the company said, and by September had
opened the app to anyone wanting to purchase an ad.
Three-quarters of its advertisers are now outside of the United
States, the company said.
Instagram has also rapidly grown its user base, surpassing
400 million users last year. By comparison, Twitter,
which began selling advertisements more than five years ago, has
130,000 advertisers and 320 million users.
Instagram has had distinct advantages: It uses Facebook's ad
technology, which is among the most advanced and allows
advertisers to target highly specific demographic groups, such
as 18-25 year old males who live in New York. And advertisers
have the option to run campaigns across both Facebook and
Instagram.
"The Facebook relationship has helped us grow our user base"
and attract advertisers, said James Quarles, Instagram's head of
global advertising. "People can be creative in using the two
together and run things across both platforms. That really
hasn't existed much in the marketing world."
Instagram would not disclose how many of its advertisers
also use Facebook, but during an earnings call last month,
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said 98 of
Facebook's top 100 advertisers also ran ads on Instagram.
Because of its visual nature, Instagram appeals especially
to small businesses and consumer goods advertisers, said Neil
Waller, co-founder of Shore Projects, a UK-based watch company.
His company, he said, asks people to post pictures with their
watches on Instagram, which the company then uses to advertise
on the platform and post on its own Instagram page.
While Instagram used to sell cheaper ads than Facebook, ads
on the two sites are priced nearly equally now, said Waller, as
Instagram has incorporated more of Facebook's ad technology.
Instagram declined to disclose its revenue, but research
firm eMarketer predicts it will generate nearly $1.5 billion in
revenue this year.
