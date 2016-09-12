Instagram launches new tool to monitor offensive comments

Sept 12 Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned
by Facebook Inc on Monday launched a keyword moderation
tool to allow its users to control the comments posted on their
pictures.
The feature allows its users to list words that they
consider offensive or inappropriate and then comments with those
words would be hidden from the user's posts.
Abusive comments and online trolling seen on social media
platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Inc
have been garnering eyeballs as more celebrities deactivate
their accounts as a result of the hate they receive online.
Recently Twitter permanently suspended a number of user
accounts for harassment after the exit of Ghostbusters actor
Leslie Jones from the microblogging site as she faced severe
abuse and harassment on the platform.
The new feature from Instagram comes almost a month after
pop star Justin Beiber quit the site after threatening to make
his account private due to the backlash he received on a picture
he posted.
Instagram already allows its users to delete comments by
swiping, reporting inappropriate comments and blocking accounts
and now with the new tool users can either use their own curated
list of inappropriate words or use the list of default words
provided by Instagram to hide them from the comments.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Bernard Orr)