UPDATE 1-Instagram unveils private photo-sharing, messaging

By Jennifer Saba and Alexei Oreskovic
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Dec 12 Photo-sharing
service Instagram unveiled a new feature Thursday that allows
users to send images and messages privately, as the
Facebook-owned company sought to bolster its appeal among
younger consumers who are increasingly using mobile messaging
applications.
The new Instagram Direct feature allows users to send a
photo or video to a single person or up to 15 people, and to
have real-time text conversations.
"Sometimes you want to be able to share, not with everyone,
but just with a specific group," said Kevin Systrom, Instagram
co-founder and chief executive during a presentation in New
York. "Instagram Direct is a simple way to send photos and
videos to your friends."
Instagram claims to have more than 150 million monthly users
who have shared 16 billion photos on the service. Until now, the
photos could only be shared publicly, allowing them to be seen
by anyone using the service.
Facebook Inc, the world's No. 1 Internet social
network, bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012.
The new features come as Facebook and Instagram face
increasing competition from a new crop of mobile messaging
services, including WhatsApp and Snapchat.
In October, Facebook said it was seeing a decline in daily
use by younger teenagers in the United States, although it said
overall use by teenagers was stable.
"Bottom line, this is a catch-up move for Instagram," wrote
Forrester Research analyst Julie Ask in a blog post. "Apps like
WeChat already allow users to share videos, photos, messages,
cartoons, voice clips to individuals, groups, groups created
around an event."
Instagram made the announcement Thursday in a swanky
two-story event studio in midtown Manhattan, which some industry
observers speculated was picked to lure the attention of ad
firms on Madison Avenue. Systrom didn't address advertising or
any revenue-linked potential of the new features.