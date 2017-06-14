Instagram to add label for paid product endorsements

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 14
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 Photo-sharing app
Instagram plans to roll out a feature on Wednesday that will
make it easier to label posts as paid promotions, taking what it
called a step toward transparency in an area that has drawn
attention from U.S. authorities.
Product endorsements have become more common on Instagram,
owned by Facebook Inc, as celebrities and others with
large followings on the social network have struck deals to talk
up clothing, food and other items.
Known inside the industry as "influencers," people promoting
products are required under truth-in-advertising rules to tell
fans about their compensation, according to the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission (FTC). It is not clear how many do.
Instagram said in a statement that it would begin allowing
people who are posting a picture to add a "paid partnership
with" label that would appear above the picture. Users can
already add such disclosures below a picture.
"As more and more partnerships form on Instagram, it's
important to ensure the community is able to easily recognize
when someone they follow is paid to post content," the company
said.
The label would be voluntary, Instagram said. The company
added, though, that it expects the label to be used because some
users requested it.
Instagram said it would develop a policy about paid
endorsements based in part on the feedback it gets about the
label. The policy would include some kind of enforcement but the
details are still to be determined, the company said.
The FTC, the chief enforcer of U.S. truth-in-advertising
rules, has sent letters to more than 35 stars and more than 40
companies telling them they must disclose compensation for
promoting products on social media.
As advertising has migrated from television and print
publications to social media, it has become increasingly
difficult to distinguish from non-advertising content.
The FTC settled with retailer Lord & Taylor in 2016 over
social media posts by select "fashion influencers" who put up
photos of a paisley dress. As part of the settlement, Lord &
Taylor agreed to ensure that future paid posts would be
identified.
