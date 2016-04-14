Instagram to add video channels to "Explore" section

April 14 Facebook's picture sharing app Instagram is updating its "Explore" section to add video channels that will appear in a feed according to users' preferences.

The feature will have a personalized channel called "videos you might like" that will collect videos from across Instagram's global community and also will include a "Featured" column highlighting videos on specific topics, Instagram said.

For now, the upgrade will only be available in the United States, Instagram said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1qK3s3p)

Instagram version 7.20 is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)