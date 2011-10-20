UPDATE 1-Insteel Industries Q4 profit misses

* Q4 EPS $0.05 vs est. $0.22
* Q4 revenue $99.1 vs est. $99.8 million
Oct 20 Insteel Industries Inc , which
makes steel wire reinforcing products, posted fourth-quarter
results below Wall Street estimates as demand for its products
remained low due to ongoing weakness in the construction sector.
The company is yet to see signs of a pronounced recovery in
its markets, Insteel said in a statement.
Fourth-quarter net earnings were $1.0 million, or 5 cents
per share, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or 9 cents
per share, a year ago.
Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 76.4 percent to
$99.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 22
cents a share on revenue of $99.8 million according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Insteel Shares closed at $10.21 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
