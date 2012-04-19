UPDATE 1-Insteel posts lower profit

* Q2 EPS $0.01 vs $0.15 last year

* Q2 rev up marginally at $87 mln

* Shipments down 6.4 pct

April 19 Insteel Industries Inc, which makes steel wire reinforcing products, posted lower second-quarter profit, hurt by higher raw material costs and lower shipments.

January-March profit was $300,000, or 1 cent a share, compared with $2.6 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Net sales increased marginally to $87 million as average selling prices rose 7 percent.

Shipments at the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company, which sells mainly to manufacturers of concrete products used in non-residential construction, were down 6.4 percent.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $92.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, valued at $201.3 million, closed at $11.43 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.