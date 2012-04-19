UPDATE 1-Insteel posts lower profit

UPDATE 6-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
* Q2 EPS $0.01 vs $0.15 last year
* Q2 rev up marginally at $87 mln
* Shipments down 6.4 pct
April 19 Insteel Industries Inc, which makes steel wire reinforcing products, posted lower second-quarter profit, hurt by higher raw material costs and lower shipments.
January-March profit was $300,000, or 1 cent a share, compared with $2.6 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Net sales increased marginally to $87 million as average selling prices rose 7 percent.
Shipments at the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company, which sells mainly to manufacturers of concrete products used in non-residential construction, were down 6.4 percent.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $92.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, valued at $201.3 million, closed at $11.43 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Starbucks Corp is making a big bet on Italy, the home of espresso, with plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery in a turn-of-the-century post office building on Piazza Cordusio.