Education software firm Instructure prepares for IPO -sources

Aug 13 Instructure is planning an initial public
offering later this year that could value the education software
company at $500 million to $800 million, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Instructure, based in Salt Lake City, has hired Morgan
Stanley and Goldman Sachs to help prepare for the
IPO, which has been filed confidentially, the people said. They
requested anonymity because the news of the IPO was not public.
Under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, new companies
that generate less than $1 billion in revenue can file for IPOs
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission without
immediately disclosing details publicly.
Instructure, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Instructure was founded in 2008 and makes Canvas, a tech
platform that helps colleges and school districts manage their
classrooms.
The company's learning management systems are used by 18
million students and teachers from more than 1,400 educational
institutions, including Virginia Tech, the University of
Auckland and the public schools of North Carolina.
This year Instructure also rolled out a corporate learning
product called Bridge, in which it said it would invest some of
its latest venture funding.
The company in February raised a $40 million round of
funding led by Insight Venture Partners. A previous round of $30
million in 2013 was led by Bessemer Venture Partners.
OpenView Venture Partners and Epic Ventures have also
invested in the company, which has a total of $90 million in
venture funding.
Instructure is one of a number of companies that have sprung
up in recent years to compete with established education
software makers such as Blackboard Inc. Reuters reported last
month that Blackboard was exploring a sale that could value it
at more than $3 billion, including debt.
Education software and services have been an active area of
consolidation as institutions facing increasing competition for
students start to upgrade their learning tools.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that buyout firm TPG Capital
LP was in advanced talks to acquire Ellucian Co LP in a deal
that could value the U.S. provider of software to universities
and colleges at $3.5 billion, including debt. [ID: nL1N10N2ZG]
Instructure Chief Executive Officer Josh Coates previously
founded online storage startup company Mozy.com, which EMC Corp
acquired in 2007 for $76 million.
