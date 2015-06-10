Insulet gets FDA warning letter over some insulin pumps

June 10 Insulet Corp said on Wednesday
it received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration over some of the company's insulin pumps.
The company said the letter, which it received on Monday,
followed an inspection by the FDA of its facility in Billerica,
Massachusetts in March.
At that time, the FDA had issued a Form 483 and the company
filed its response letter in April.
A Form 483 is usually issued at the end of an inspection
when the investigator finds out violation of prescribed
standards.
The letter relates to the release of certain lots of the
company's EROS OmniPods that did not conform to the FDA's final
acceptance criteria, Insulet said in a regulatory filing on
Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1FJxncD)
The lots were manufactured in mid-2013 and the first half of
2014.
Insulet said it expects the letter will not have not any
adverse impact on its operations.
The company's shares closed at $30.25 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)