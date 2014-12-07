African insurers in vogue as incomes rise

* Growing middle class drives demand
* Low levels of insurance penetration in region
* Hurdles include distribution, staffing
* For GRAPHIC on insurance penetration, see link.reuters.com/wys53w
By Carolyn Cohn and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, Dec 7 A growing middle
class in sub-Saharan Africa is enticing European and South
African insurers to buy local firms focusing mainly on life
insurance and pensions, in the face of mature markets and strong
competition at home.
Rapid economic growth in countries such as Ghana, Kenya and
Nigeria has increased the number of people with money to spend
on insurance to protect their wealth, while regulatory changes
are encouraging the growth of domestic savings and pensions.
Several major companies, including Swiss Re,
Prudential and Sanlam, are buying insurers in
Africa, with the focus on life and pensions products in the more
economically advanced sub-Saharan countries.
Notwithstanding the challenges, the race is definitely on.
David Hodnett, Barclays Africa's deputy CEO, told a banking
conference in Johannesburg in November: "Every insurer that you
look at has probably about five or six suitors."
A Standard Bank report published in August said while the
size of the "middle class" in sub-Saharan Africa may have been
overstated in some studies, growth rates were nevertheless
dramatic.
Its study of 11 sub-Saharan economies concluded the "middle
class" had risen from 4.6 million to 15 million since 2000 and
would be over 40 million by 2030, with Africa's biggest economy
Nigeria leading the way.
Insurance penetration, or premiums written as a percentage
of gross domestic product, was 11.5 percent in Britain in 2013
but just 0.6 percent in Nigeria. For life insurance, penetration
was 8.8 percent versus 0.2 percent, according to Swiss Re data.
Life insurance premium volume in dollar terms rose 18.6
percent last year in Kenya, 13.8 in Angola and 13.5 in Nigeria,
compared with a 3.9 percent rise in Britain, the data showed.
"The level of life products and penetration is very low,"
said Davinder Sikand, head of Africa at private equity firm
Abraaj. "There are a lot of opportunities to develop products to
fit the needs of the people."
One of the latest deals was French insurer AXA's
$250 million purchase last month of a majority stake in
Nigeria's Mansard Insurance, which offers life and general
insurance.
South Africa-focused companies such as Old Mutual
and Liberty are also eager to expand in the life market
in sub-Saharan Africa.
LeapFrog Investments, which invests in financial services in
emerging markets, launched its second Africa and Asia fund in
September while British insurer Prudential has bought
life insurers in Kenya and Ghana this year.
HARD TO REACH
Insurance specialists say middle-class and lower
middle-class customers in Africa are not as affluent as
developed-world middle classes, tend to be harder to reach and
can require a larger use of face-to-face agents.
The numbers in the Standard Bank survey are based on
households that consume more than $15 a day.
A shortage of skilled insurance staff, fragmentation of the
market across a large number of countries with many small
insurance firms and regulatory hurdles present more obstacles.
"It's quite challenging, a lot of work is required," said
Frank O'Neill, head of Middle East and Africa at Swiss Re. "It's
not as straightforward as if you look at Brazil: one single
country."
Getting regulatory approval can take more than a year for
each new company bought, and frameworks differ from country to
country, industry specialists say.
"Wherever you go there are new regulations to learn and
comply with," said Victor Muguto, head of insurance for
consultancy PwC in Africa.
"There are shortages of staff in some of the countries,
experienced staff are not always easy to come by," he said.
Would-be insurance buyers will also need to do their
homework to work out which of the many local insurers offer the
most value. Profits across the board in Kenya's insurance
sector, for example, rose 24 percent last year, but that covers
nearly 50 companies.
Insurers are more likely to do well if they partner with
banks, said Dudu Tembo, portfolio manager at wealth manager
Citadel Investment Services, as "the challenge has been issues
around distribution".
Reinsurance, or sharing the burden of insurance risk, is
another growth area, for instance for energy projects in
countries such as Angola or Mozambique. An Africa-focused
reinsurance company, One Re, launched last month.
(1 US dollar = 90.3000 Kenyan shilling)
