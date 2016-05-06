BRIEF-Tullett Prebon appoints Andrew Baddeley as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON May 6 Tullett Prebon Plc announces appointment of Andrew Baddeley as Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Paul Mainwaring who is standing down after nearly ten years as group finance director.

* Appointment of Baddeley as an executive officer of company is with immediate effect

* Andrew will also join board of tullett prebon plc as an executive director with effect from 13 may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)