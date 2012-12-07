AXA seeks buyers for some US life insurance assets-Bloomberg

PARIS Dec 7 French insurer AXA is seeking buyers for some U.S. life insurance assets that could be worth some $500 million, Bloomberg News reported, citing three unnamed sources.

AXA has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to find a buyer for the assets, which include the remants of the Mony Group Inc, a business that AXA acquired in 2004, the news service said.

An AXA spokesman declined comment.

Following the $1.5 billion takeover, Mony's network of financial advisers was folded into AXA's own and the unit has mostly stopped selling life insurance.

In November, AXA cut its profit outlook in a sign of how low interest rates have squeezed life insurers which are committed to minimum payouts to customers.