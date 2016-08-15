Beechwood Re says exposure to hedge fund manager Platinum minimal

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 15 Reinsurer Beechwood Re said in
a statement Monday that it was in the process of severing ties
to Platinum Partners and that debt linked to the hedge fund
manager and its holdings were small.
"There has been no apparent negative impact to these loans
that represent a small portion of our portfolio; and we continue
to be confident in the strong security, strict covenants and
over-collateralization we have in place to protect against
future potential downside risk," Beechwood said.
Beechwood Re has been managing $590 million in assets for
CNO Financial, which has come under pressure over
Beechwood's ties to Platinum. New York-based investment firm
Platinum is being investigated by the Department of Justice and
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
