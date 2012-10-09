Catastrophe bonds drive down disaster reinsurance rates

* Rise in companies using cat bonds instead of reinsurance
* Using capital market investors to keep expensive
reinsurance costs down
* High investor demands keeps costs down for sponsors
* Issuance may hit $7 bln this year
By Sarah Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 9 The market for catastrophe bonds
has boomed in the past year and is likely to keep growing as
investors search for higher returns.
The volume of outstanding bonds is set to reach $15 billion
this year, a near 30 percent increase from 2011, say investors.
Sales of new bonds doubled in the first six months of 2012,
falling just short of 2007's record for first-half issuance,
according to Swiss Re.
Known widely as cat bonds, these securities are typically
issued by big reinsurers to cover a low-probability, high-loss
event, such as a destructive hurricane, thereby freeing up
capital and allowing them to underwrite more basic business.
The latest trend is for big primary insurers and U.S.
publicly funded disaster agencies to issue them as well.
Investors receive a high rate of interest by buying the
bonds but risk losing part or all of their money if a
catastrophe occurs. The attraction is that the risk of a cat
bond triggering is small.
Such bonds have become more popular since reinsurers - which
insure insurance companies - last year suffered their
second-worst annual losses from natural disasters ever,
including a $116 billion hit from the Japanese earthquake.
That disaster was so severe it triggered a cat bond issued
by Munich Re that forced investors to pay $300 million to the
reinsurer.
Regulators are also adding to demand by forcing reinsurers
to set aside more capital to cover disaster risk under the
Solvency II directive.
Demand from capital markets investors has helped keep
overall catastrophe insurance costs from rising.
"By adding a cat bond to your portfolio of reinsurance
protection, a sponsor (issuer) can keep costs in line over time
and place subtle pressure on traditional reinsurance pricing,
keeping it more competitive," says Michael Halsband, director at
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc
The lure for investors is the high return offered by such
bonds, which are rated below investment grade - an average 7.4
percent this year, although yields have come down with rising
demand.
The chances of the bonds being triggered, meanwhile, are
relatively remote because they cover very specific risks in
specific geographic areas.
For example, only one of the nine cat bonds covering the
Gulf region was triggered by Hurricane Katrina, the insurance
industry's most costly natural disaster.
NEW SPONSORS
The market has attracted two to five new issuers in each of
the last 10 years, including in recent years large primary
insurers and U.S. state government entities with massive
exposure to natural disasters. These include the Louisiana
Citizens Property Insurance Company, Florida's Citizens Property
Insurance Company and the California Earthquake Authority.
Last year's heavy disaster losses and the Solvency II
directive have forced reinsurers to either pull out of providing
some catastrophe insurance or charge more to cover the risk.
"Capital markets capital provides a diversification of
sources and extra competition, which means we can find the right
level of pricing," said Tim Richardson, chief financial officer
at the California Earthquake Authority (CEA), which purchases up
to $3.5 billion of reinsurance cover each year to pay potential
claims against earthquake damage from California homeowners.
The CEA started sponsoring catastrophe bonds last year under
a reinsurance deal with Bermudan entity Embarcadero Re, and has
sold a total $600 million of cat bond notes to date.
Being able to access the capital markets "helps to keep
everyone honest about pricing," said Richardson.
FURTHER GROWTH
"The insurance-linked securities market is no longer seen as
hot money," says Rick Miller, senior vice president at Towers
Watson Capital Markets, whose parent helped to sell an $11.95
million bond for an undisclosed middle-tier Florida-based
insurance company - underlining the interest from smaller
companies.
Catastrophe bond issuance is likely to grow by 25 percent in
2012, reaching up to $7 billion by the end of the year,
according to brokers and investors.
Chi Hum, managing director at GC Securities, part of
brokerage Guy Carpenter, reckons the market for
insurance-linked securities - of which cat bonds are the major
part - could grow from $30 billion to $45 billion by 2015.
"In the current economic environment, there is more than
adequate capital from investors to meet the sponsor's present
needs .... which ought to attract yet more new sponsors," adds
Deutsche's Halsband.
- For more details on cat bond transactions, see the Thomson
Reuters Insurance Linked Securities Community here.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)