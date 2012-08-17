INSIGHT-Auto insurers' driver tracking hits wall in California

* Auto insurers seek to track customers' driving
* Top market California opposes the practice
* Consumers get discounts in exchange for being tracked
* To privacy advocates, usage-based insurance is creepy
* Technology results in less driving
By Ben Berkowitz
Aug 17 California is turning into a battleground
for technology that allows auto insurers to track their
customers' driving behavior and offer them lower premiums, b u t
that privacy advocates reject as an excessive intrusion with
serious consequences.
Insurance companies are increasingly installing small boxes
in clients' cars that monitor everything from how much customers
drive to their average speeds to where they drive.
Auto insurer Progressive Corp, which leads the
market for so-called usage-based insurance, estimates that about
70 percent of the people who sign up for the program drive well
enough to get a discount.
But privacy advocates say the lower premiums are not worth
the tradeoffs, because the data could be used for unexpected
purposes like penalizing drivers who visit unsafe neighborhoods.
That argument holds sway with the California Department of
Insurance, which is opposed to expanding the technology.
"While there are occasional discussions with certain
insurers and vendors, the Department has no imminent plans to
initiate usage-based rating factors," said Pat McConahay, a
spokeswoman for the California Department of Insurance, in an
email.
The state's opposition is a problem for insurers. Nearly 10
percent of the cars on the road in the United States are in
California, and nearly 13 percent of all auto insurance policies
are written there (more than twice the next-largest state),
making it a crucial market for the highly fragmented industry.
"We've been trying for quite some time now to get some
movement," said Richard Hutchinson, general manager of the
usage-based insurance program at Progressive, in a recent
interview. "It may in fact require the legislature."
REVEALING FAST-FOOD BREAKS?
In California, changing insurance rules is complicated.
California voters approved a law known as Prop 103 in 1989,
setting strict rules for how auto insurance could be priced. At
the time, few imagined a day when insurers could plug a small
box into their cars and track how, when and where they drive.
As it stands, the only metric the state allows to be tracked
is miles driven -- admittedly a crucial component of any
usage-based program, but not the only factor for most of them.
Most programs consider distances driven, stop and start speeds,
time of day driven, and host of other variables.
The state insurance commissioner has at least two concerns
about the technology: privacy issues, and fears that insurance
companies will penalize drivers for factors outside of their
control, such as charging more for a person whose occupation
forces them to drive at night.
Lawmakers could overrule the commissioner, but it would be
difficult. To change Prop 103, the legislature would have to
show any bill furthered the original aims of the proposition,
and then pass that bill with a two-thirds majority, an
all-but-hopeless task in the fractious California Assembly and
Senate.
As far back as 10 years ago, privacy advocates sounded
alarms about the misuse of automotive tracking data. The
Electronic Frontier Foundation, which focuses on digital privacy
issues, has aggressively opposed any changes to California law
that would allow driver tracking.
"There is real danger that this information would not only
be used to ascertain the political or associational affiliations
of drivers, but also to charge more if you drive and park in
neighborhoods with high vehicle theft and crime rates," the
group said in a 2009 statement.
Insurers could also "link your health insurance rates with
location data that reveals your lunchtime trips to McDonald's,"
the group added.
PROGRAMS IN DEMAND
These may be legitimate concerns, but many Americans seem to
have either ignored or discounted the risks. At least eight of
the country's top 10 auto insurers have some sort of program
either in full rollout or in trials.
Many customers end up with lower premiums-- most insurers
promise savings of up to 30 percent. And drivers may be willing
to settle for even less. A recent Deloitte survey found 52
percent of insured consumers would accept a discount of 20
percent or less to install the necessary hardware.
A spokesman for Ron Calderon, the chairman of the state
Senate's insurance committee, said his office was not aware of
any planned legislation to allow usage-based insurance in
California, though he backs the idea.
One industry source said insurers and their representatives
are talking to the insurance department and that officials there
are "open to listening to input from the industry," but that any
actual progress is quite a way off.