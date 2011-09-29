Insurers lose out as firms do it for themselves

* 5,617 captive insurers at end-2010 - Business Insurance
* Captives take 33 pct of market in 25 yrs - AM Best analyst
By Sarah Mortimer and Myles Neligan
LONDON, Sept 27 Insurers struggling with flat
prices and paltry investment returns face an added headache as
companies spooked by slowing economic growth and plunging
financial markets increasingly opt to self-insure, diverting
revenue from the industry.
Self-insurance, where a company buys protection from a
specially-created subsidiary, or "captive," is commonly
associated with giant oil firms facing such potentially huge
risks that no insurer can cover them at a reasonable price.
Also used as a cheaper alternative to regular insurance in
many other sectors, captives are growing strongly, fuelled by
worries about insurers' vulnerability to a potential second
global financial crisis, as well as mounting pressure to cut
costs, industry executives say.
"In many cases, the companies that are self-insuring are as
big as the insurance companies they are placing the insurance
with," said David Ezekiel, chairman of insurance broker Marsh's
captive management division.
"From a credit standpoint, they trust their own balance
sheets more than their insurers'."
The main appeal of self-insurance is that it is usually
cheaper, as captives have lower overheads than their commercial
counterparts, and have no incentive to maximise profits.
They also offer companies transparency over their insurance
costs, allowing them to predict accurately how a claim will
affect future premiums. Many firms see this as a vital advantage
at a time the outlook is clouded by a flagging economy and
choppy financial markets.
"The general instability of everything economic at this
point has driven the increase in interest in captives," said
Steve Chirico, an analyst at credit rating agency AM Best.
"There's so much flux, and the companies are wondering what
they can control."
RISKY BUSINESS
Hard numbers on the self-insurance sector are scarce, as
captives are mostly based in low-tax offshore centres which
rarely publish data on the companies they host.
According to industry publication Business Insurance, there
were 5,617 captives worldwide at the end of 2010, up from 5,525
a year earlier.
But the best measure of growth in the sector is the volume
of risk being transferred from the commercial market to
established captives, insurance executives say, with anecdotal
evidence pointing to big increases.
Companies are in particular turning to captives to cover
emerging but increasingly onerous corporate risks such as
employee pension liabilities and environmental pollution, after
concluding that insuring them commercially is too expensive.
"We are seeing a trend of companies transferring risks such
as personal accident, long-term disability and pension benefits
within a captive," said Malcolm Cutts-Watson, chairman of
insurance broker Willis's captives practice.
"This type of risk was traditionally purchased from the
commercial insurance market."
According to AM Best's Chirico, no less than a third of the
commercial insurance market has been diverted to the captive
sector over the last 25 years, while Ezekiel of Marsh estimates
the premiums foregone by mainstream insurers at "well into the
billions."
However, the blow to the insurance industry is cushioned by
a steady flow of revenue back to the commercial market as
captive insurers buy reinsurance to limit their risk exposure.
Growth in the captive market is also at the mercy of price
fluctuations in the commercial insurance sector, with low prices
on balance making companies less likely to self-insure.
One factor in the sector's current growth is that companies
are anticipating an upturn in insurance prices as the industry
seeks to recoup record claims from the Japanese earthquake and
other natural disasters in the first half of 2011.
"Now is a good time to be thinking about setting up captives
and respond to a potential hard market before it happens, to
close the stable door before the horse bolts." said Charles
Winter of reinsurance broker Aon Benfield.
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer and Myles Neligan; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)