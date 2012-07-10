Insurers face $2 bln U.S. weather claims - Aon

LONDON, July 10 Insurers face claims of almost
$2 billion from fires, hail and thunderstorms that hit parts of
the United States last month, broker Aon Benfield said, though
the impact of natural catastrophes so far in 2012 remains well
below last year.
Hailstorms in New Mexico and Texas will generate insured
losses of more than $1 billion and a separate storm in Wyoming
and Colorado will cost the industry more than $700 million, Aon
said on Tuesday in a monthly round-up of catastrophe claims.
The broker said that wildfires in Colorado and a spate of
intense thunderstorms that caused power blackouts in the central
and eastern Unites States would generate further losses, but it
did not provide estimates.
The hit to insurers worldwide from natural disasters has
been mild so far this year compared with 2011, which was the
second-worst year on record for catastrophe claims because of
events such as Japan's Tohoku earthquake and Thailand's worst
floods in half a century.
Insurers absorbed catastrophe-related claims of $11 billion
in the first six months of 2012, down sharply from $76 billion
in the same period last year, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter
said in a separate study on Monday.
The industry could face additional June losses from heavy
rain and flooding in Florida, Aon said.
Outside the U.S., insurers could also be hit by claims
resulting from flooding in China and Britain, and from a typhoon
that struck Japan, the broker added.